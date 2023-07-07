🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A city woman said she was being “gang stalked” and harassed when she stabbed a woman during a carjacking outside a grocery store more than a year ago.

Natasha Mona Watson, 35, last known address as 12 Regent St., gave reasons why she approached a stranger but failed to apologize for stabbing Danielle Richard in the parking lot of the former Save-A-Lot store on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, on May 19, 2022.

Watson appeared before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. who sentenced her to five-to-10 years in state prison on charges of robbery and aggravated assault. Watson did not contest the charges during a court proceeding on May 8.

“I’ve always been a role model but I was being gang stalked in this area,” Watson said.

Watson said “people” were approaching her, stole her information from a website and felt she and her children were being targeted.

“I never got to tell my side of the story,” Watson said, noting her emotions spiraled out of control.

Wilkes-Barre police in court records say Watson approached Richard who was loading groceries into her Honda Civic. Watson asked for directions to a Dollar General store, brandished a knife and began stabbing Richard in an unprovoked attack, court records say.

Three children with Watson screamed “please stop” as she repeatedly stabbed Richard, who suffered numerous stab wounds to her back and shoulder areas, court records say.

Police said Richard suffered a collapsed lung from being stabbed.

Watson struggled with Richard for the keys to the Honda that Watson occupied and fled, initiating a pursuit through Wilkes-Barre leaving her three children behind in the parking lot, according to court records.

City police terminated the pursuit due to heavy traffic.

Watson was arrested the same day after she crashed the Honda on North River Street in Plains Township.

Assistant District Attorney John Carroll said Watson “brutally stabbed a stranger” and suggested Watson is in need of intense mental health treatment while in prison.