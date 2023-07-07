🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A Hanover Township man believed to be intoxicated resisted arrest after township police allege he was “attacking passing cars” in the area of Sans Souci Parkway and Willow Street early Friday morning.

A side view mirror was damaged on one passing vehicle.

Police said they arrested Johnathan J. Krzywicki, 22, of Elk Street, when he was found hiding under a tree of another residence on Elk Street at about 1:15 a.m.

Krzywicki had an odor of an alcoholic beverage on him as police found two large cans of alcohol along the parkway, according to court records.

Krzywicki was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer of Wilkes-Barre on charges of resisting arrest, evading arrest, loitering and prowling at night, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to Sans Souci Parkway and Willow Street on a report two men, one identified as Krzywicki, were “attacking passing cars,” screaming at motorists and laying in the middle of the parkway at about 1:15 a.m.

Officers encountered Krzywicki who ran away on foot in rear yards on Elk Street.

Krzywicki ignored officers’ commands to stop and was found hiding under a tree, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Krzywicki struggled with officers when he was arrested and had to be stunned by a Taser.

One motorist reported damage to the side view mirror on his vehicle as another motorist reported seeing a man lying in the middle of the parkway. When the motorist slowed, the man threatened to harm her if she called police, the complaint says.

After Krzywicki was handcuffed, he continued to struggle and had to be carried to a cruiser.