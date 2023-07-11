🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — A woman accused by Rice Township police of using her mother’s financial accounts on personal expenses and pleasure was arraigned Tuesday.

Tracy Connolly, 52, of Valley Stream Park, spent in excess of $257,588 while she was designated power-of-attorney over her mother’s accounts from June 2018 to December 2020, according to court records.

Police in court records say Connolly used her mother’s funds to open a money market account and purchases of a vehicle, beer, alcohol, tobacco, household and groceries, repairs and maintenance and restaurants.

Another sister when she became power-of-attorney noticed the financial discrepancies in December 2020 and reported the alleged thefts.

An audit showed a total of $257,588.16 as missing from the mother’s accounts.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Connolly on Friday charging her with financial exploitation of a dependant person, theft, access device fraud and misapply entrust.

Connolly was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby in Wright Township and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.