WILKES-BARRE — Citing staffing issues, Wilkes-Barre General Hospital abruptly announced that it would stop providing inpatient labor and delivery services at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, nearly three weeks ahead of a previously announced termination date.

“Despite efforts to do so, the hospital is not able to secure necessary staffing on the unit. After today, the hospital will no longer provide planned inpatient labor and delivery services. Gynecological services and surgeries will continue to be provided at the hospital,” according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon by its for-profit owner, Commonwealth Health.

Union members, meanwhile, took aim at Commonwealth for putting “profits before patients,” with one nurse saying that many members of the department had no choice but to find new employment in advance of the closure.

Commonwealth announced in May that the end of inpatient childbirth services was set for July 31. That release stated that General Hospital has experienced a 50% decrease in deliveries over the past seven years, with even fewer deliveries expected in 2023.

Officials said Tuesday that the hospital will continue to work with providers of the 10 remaining women who had planned to deliver at Wilkes-Barre General after July 11 to transition their care to another area hospital that offers childbirth services. Patients with questions are encouraged to talk with their provider on their next office visit or call the hospital’s patient advocate at 570-552-1283, the release added.

“Hospital leaders have worked with obstetricians to support an orderly transition of over a hundred patients’ nonemergent deliveries to Moses Taylor Hospital and approximately fifteen to Geisinger Wyoming Valley. Expectant mothers will continue to have local options for receiving childbirth services at Moses Taylor Hospital, Geisinger Wyoming Valley and Geisinger Community Medical Center,” the release said.

Dr. Theresa Baseski, Dr. Antea Singleton, Dr. Michael Socher, Catherine Forlenza, CRNP, Rachel Yenkowski, CRNP and Deborah Zbegner, CRNP will be ending their practices with Commonwealth Health Physician Network as planned effective July 31, it went on to state.

Financial struggles

Tuesday’s announcement comes just weeks after a new report found that the hospital went into red ink last year.

As reported in June by the Times Leader, a report by the Health Care Cost Containment Council found that Wilkes-Barre General spent more on patient care than it took in during Fiscal Year 2022.

The Council, an independent agency, found that two of three Luzerne County hospitals had income higher than expenses:

• Geisinger Wyoming Valley had an operating margin of 18.5% and a total margin of 21.96%.

• Lehigh Valley Hazleton had an operating margin of 5.74% and a total margin of 14.72%.

• Wilkes-Barre General had the same negative rate for both operating and total margins: -4.26%.

The average operating margin for the region was 8.34%, nearly double the statewide average of 4.36%. The total margin average for the region was even higher at 9.32%, while the state average was 4.29%.

‘Profits before patients’

Labor and delivery nurse Michele Bonk, R.N., who has worked at the hospital for 17 years and is a union steward for the Wyoming Valley Nurses Association in the department, called the move “a loss for the Wyoming Valley,” saying that Commonwealth’s decision “demonstrates they are once more choosing to put profits before patients.”

“When the announcement came that we were to lose our jobs, many of us had to find new employment in anticipation of an early closure, which has sadly come,” she added. “We will miss all of you tremendously and wish the very best to our patients as you continue your journeys.”

In a petition distributed to the media as part of a release issued by Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (which included statements by Bonk and others), 860 community members shared their stories, pledged their support for the department and the nurses there, and expressed their outrage over the decision to close the department.

“Speaking on behalf of our department, our hearts go out to the families of our community, especially those who rallied for us,” Bonk said.

‘What’s next?’

Commonwealth’s release on Tuesday included assurances from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital CEO Simon Ratliff about how the transition will be handled for patients, and about the hospital’s other services.

“Transitioning the care for all of our patients and supporting safe deliveries has been our priority since announcing this transition. We will continue applying our resources on the clinical services that are increasingly utilized by our community such as orthopedics, cardiology, urology and bariatric surgery,” Ratliff said. “Our recruitment of skilled specialist physicians to join our medical staff and investments for these vital services means more patients have been able to stay in the Wyoming Valley for their care.”

The release added that “patients who are experiencing a medical emergency – obstetrics-related or otherwise – can be assured that Wilkes-Barre General Hospital’s emergency department has an experienced team trained to provide safe emergency medical care.”

Union members remained less than confident about the future.

“Our hospital is supposed to be a community hospital, but Community Health Systems doesn’t think our community is profitable enough to help bring our babies into this world,” said Lori Schmidt, R.N., president of the Wyoming Valley Nurses Association.

“It’s unclear if other facilities can absorb the families who have relied on us for generations,” Schmidt added. “They are literally telling moms and dads to hit the road to the next hospital. What’s next?”