Hanover Township woman will enter Maryland convent

Colleen Metroka, wearing the blue blazer, bows her head as she receives a ‘sending forth’ blessing during a Sunday morning Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Wilkes-Barre. Family members are standing behind her, and the congregation and pastor the Rev. Joseph Verespy are wishing her well as she prepares to enter a convent in Maryland.

“It’s not often that we are able to share this joyful announcement,” the Rev. Joseph Verespy told the congregation at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Wilkes-Barre last Sunday. “You probably have not heard this in a long, long time.”

Calling Colleen Metroka to come forward, the pastor told the worshippers their fellow parishioner — a 56-year-old Hanover Township resident, trained as an attorney — is about to enter a convent, and “we’ll send her off to her new life with a special blessing.”

As Verespy led the prayer, people in the pews stretched out their hands to show that they, too, were “sending her forth.”

“This isn’t a Whoopi Goldberg-kind of ‘Sister Act,’ ” Verespy said. “This is the real thing. Colleen has given away all she owns. She has cut her hair.”

“It’s a huge leap of faith,” Metroka said during an interview.with a reporter. “I’m giving my life completely to God.”

This weekend Metroka will travel to Catonsville, Md., outside of Baltimore, where she plans to become a postulant, later a novice, eventually a full-time Sister with the All Saints Sisters of the Poor, whose website mentions it’s looking for “a few good women.”

Members of the semi-cloistered order wear full habits including veils and wimples that cover their necks, observe periods of silence and spend a great deal of time in prayer.

“Up at 5 a.m., going to Mass every day, spending time alone with Jesus,” Metroka said, listing aspects of her new life she’s confident she will enjoy.

“No more competition, no worrying if I’ll have as many clients as other attorneys,” Metroka said, listing aspects of her previous life she’s unlikely to miss.

The future Sister, who earlier worked as a flight attendant and marketed cosmetics, spent the past 17 years working as an attorney. She’s given up her practice, where she specialized in bankruptcy, referred her clients to a colleague and, just last week, sold her Toyota Camry.

The day Metroka divested herself of her car, a friend predicted she’d soon become bored with her new life.

Metroka scoffed at the notion. “That never entered my mind.”

But when another person suggested becoming a nun made her “almost a rebel” against modern secular society, Metroka found that idea appealing.

“I’m like a soldier for God,” she said with a smile. “God’s soldier.”

When she was younger, Metroka didn’t envision herself in a convent. “I used to be a lukewarm Catholic,” she said. “Now I want to be as Catholic as I can be.”

Metroka felt this change of heart during the Covid epidemic, when she spend a lot of time watching EWTN, a Catholic television station that offered information on lives of the saints.

Her son, Lorenzo, had died early in 2020, just before the pandemic, when he was 24. “He was my life,” she said, her eyes welling with tears.

“I thought about how Mary carried on after Jesus died,” Metroka said. “I don’t know exactly what she did, but she must have lived a holy life. Somehow, she got through.”

Living a life of prayer and service started to sound more and more appealing to Metroka. And when she felt concerned about leaving her family, especially her mother, the words of another saint comforted her.

“St. Therese of Lisieux prayed to God, ‘I’ll take care of yours and you take care of mine,’ ” Metroka said.

Part of Metroka’s leap of faith is that she doesn’t know exactly what kind of work she might do at the convent, which is surrounded by close to 100 acres of farmland, bottles honey from its beehives and hosts retreats for lay people.

“Reverend Mother fully relies on the guidance by the Holy Spirit,” Metroka said. “She said something about me learning to read music and playing the organ for them. And hand bells.”

Noting she never had time to study music before, Metroka said she thinks she’d like that.

“But they could have me washing dishes,” she said. “I’m open to whatever is best for the convent, wherever they might want to put me.”

Another part of Metroka’s leap of faith is that she doesn’t know when she might be able to return to Wyoming Valley to visit her family, which includes her mother, Gertrude, sisters Kimberly Metroka and Janelle Winsock, brother-in-law Russell Winsock and nephew Nicholas Winsock, all of whom stood by her as she received the “sending forth” blessing at Our Lady of Fatima Church.

But no one seems to be worried about visits, or what the future may hold as Colleen Metroka seeks “to have people see Jesus through me.”

“I’m thrilled,” Gertrude Metroka said about the next chapter in her daughter’s life. “I’m very happy for her.”