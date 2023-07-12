🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — A fallen tree caused a temporary shutdown of southbound traffic along Wyoming Avenue in the borough Wednesday afternoon.

Wyoming Area Regional Police Chief Michael Turner said that the tree appeared to have been damaged by a recent storm, causing part of it to fall into the middle of the road at the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and Valley Street.

Turner said no one was injured and no vehicles were damaged as a result of the fallen tree and that PennDOT was on scene as of 3:40 p.m., working to remove it.

Officials were hoping to have the tree removed and the southbound lane opened back up within a half hour.