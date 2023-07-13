🔊 Listen to this

FAIRMOUNT TWP. — An 80-year-old man reported to Pennsylvania State Police he was the victim of a lottery scam claiming he lost $110,000.

State police said the man reported he was contacted by telephone in April 2022 and was informed he won the Mega Millions jackpot with winnings of $11 million, $5,000 a week for life and a new Ford pickup truck.

The man reported he was instructed to send payments in various forms in order to claim the winnings, and continued to send payments from April 2022 through July 2023.

State police said the man provided receipts in excess of $80,000 of money sent through FedEx, USPS, Western Union and MoneyGram transfers, Visa, American Express, MoneyPak and GDM gift cards including thousands of dollars sent by checks.

State police remind residents not to send gift cards or wire transfers to people they have never met.

“If you haven’t played the lottery, you cannot win the lottery. If you win the lottery, you do not need to pay to claim your prize,” state police stated.