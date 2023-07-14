Attorney Mark Aaron Hinrichs represents Gary Edward Travinski Jr.

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas dismissed a felony drug trafficking charge against Gary Edward Travinski Jr., who was charged by state police at Wilkes-Barre in the fentanyl overdose death of his 16-day-old girl in 2021.

Gary Travinski, 41, and his wife, Jennifer Travinski, 45, of Highlark Drive, Larksville, were charged in November after extensive medical tests showed their baby, Arya, died from breast milk containing fentanyl. The baby died at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital on Nov. 28, 2021.

Court records detail a lengthy investigation involving interviews, medical records and reports, and laboratory testing of baggies of suspected drugs found throughout the house and breast milk located in a refrigerator and seized with a warrant during a search.

Gary Travinski was initially charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child, both felonies, while Jennifer Travinski was charged with third-degree murder, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Attorney Mark Hinrichs, who represents Gary Travinski, during a habeas corpus hearing Thursday, argued there was insufficient evidence to allege his client was trafficking illegal drugs.

Lupas agreed, dismissing the felony trafficking charge against Gary Travinski, who continues to face the child endangerment offense.

Gary Travinski also faces a drug possession charge alleging he was carrying a fentanyl packet discovered at the county correctional facility on Nov. 18, 2022, when he was charged in the child endangerment case.

Hinrichs is seeking to have the drug possessing charge dismissed claiming lack of evidence Gary Travinski intentionally brought the packet into the prison.

A hearing to dismiss the drug possessing charge is scheduled for July 26.