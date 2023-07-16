Testing determined skull found in Newport Twp. belonged to Joan Marie Dymond

WILKES-BARRE — A city teen who went missing over a half-century ago will finally be laid to rest.

Funeral services have been scheduled for Joan Marie Dymond, according to an obituary released Saturday by the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home.

Dymond, 14, was last seen leaving her Andover Street home after having dinner on June 25, 1969, with intentions of going to the Andover Street Park.

A human skull found along Alden Mountain Road in Newport Township in 2012 underwent genetic genealogy testing, which confirmed the remains belonged to Dymond.

Her disappearance is officially a criminal homicide investigation, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrew Morgantini and Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews announced last month.

PA Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, Morgantini said.

Obituary details

The obituary released Saturday reads as follows:

“Joan Marie Dymond, who was born on May 26, 1955, disappeared from her home in Wilkes Barre on June 25, 1969, just one month after her 14th birthday. Her remains have recently been identified and returned to her family. At the time of her death, she was a member of Holy Trinity Church, Wilkes Barre, and a student at Meyers High School.

“Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Special thanks to Steve Gawlas for his kindness and understanding in helping us to bury our sister.

“Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Joanie on Saturday, July 22nd from 9:30 – 10:30 am in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes Barre, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Rev. James E. McGahagan will officiate.

“Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Bear Creek at the resting place of her parents, who never gave up hope that she would one day return. May they all now rest in peace.”

DNA testing identified remains

A woman digging through a trash-filled depression in the ground came across a human skull on Nov. 17, 2012.

The skull was examined by forensic anthropologists and a forensic odontologist and sent for DNA testing at the University of Texas.

In August 2021, the skull was sent for carbon dating at Beta Analytic Carbon Dating Service, a laboratory in Miami, Fla., to determine when death occurred. A month later, results of the test revealed the girl died in the late 1960s.

The skull was then sent to Othram, Inc., in March 2022, to undergo genetic genealogy testing, which was funded by the Luzerne Foundation. Othram provided investigators with possible family members that led them to Dymond’s family who provided DNA samples, Morgantini said in October when Dymond was officially identified.

“We have done interviews after that initial announcement, conducted numerous interviews with friends of Joan’s, students, classmates of Joan. It has been helpful. It always helps if someone calls us rather than us to tract them down that takes considerable amount of time,” Morgantini said.

Tips key to solving case

At a press conference last month, officials said the public’s assistance will be vital to solving Dymond’s disappearance and death.

“Even the most minor details such as who Joan hung out with, who her friends were or where she spent Friday nights could help solve this investigation,” Morgantini said.

The cause of Dymond’s death was not released because “it could be detrimental to the investigation,” Morgantini said. Anyone with information about Dymond’s life or death is asked to call state police at Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.

***

This story includes previous reporting by Times Leader reporter Ed Lewis.