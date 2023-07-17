🔊 Listen to this

Dallas Township police believe this petition was part of a scam orchestrated by two people. Anyone who may have signed the petition and donated funds is asked to call Dallas Township police at 570-674-2003.

DALLAS TWP. — Police in Dallas Township believe an alleged scam by two people soliciting funds under the premise of establishing a center for the deaf, mute and disabled children is widespread.

Marian Marchidan Borcea, 23, and Arabela Izabella Borcea, 23, were identified as Romanians by their passports when they were arrested during a traffic stop Saturday, according to court records.

Police allege the duo were soliciting funds by showing a flyer that stated, “Petition for deaf and mute disabled children and the poor we want to build a national and international center. Please sign. Thank you.”

Marian Borcea was found with $182 in a back pack and Arabela Borcea was found with $1,270 hidden in her bra, court records say.

During the traffic stop, Arabela Borcea asked police, “If we give everyone money back, we go free? The money was to help feed kids, no food,” according to court records.

Police arrested the duo after two men claimed they were scammed out of a total of $40 in donations when they were shown the flyer in front of a business on Dallas Memorial Highway.

A clerk inside the store told the two men they were scammed.

Police in court records said the two men followed the couple to another commercial parking lot. When Marian Borcea and Arabela Borcea realized they were being watched, they sped away in a Honda Odyssey where police stopped them in the area of Hillside Road and Chase Road, court records say.

Marian Borcea and Arabela Borcea allegedly told police they were trying to get back to New York and were scheduled to return to Romania this week.

Marian Borcea and Arabela Borcea were arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on charges of deceptive business practices, theft and forgery. They were jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail, each.

Police believe the duo were soliciting donations and collecting names in other areas. If anyone donated money to Marian Borcea and Arabela Borcea, they are asked to call Dallas Township police at 570-674-2003.