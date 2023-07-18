🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Nanticoke arrested on allegations she was selling fentanyl and methamphetamine was sentenced to state prison Tuesday.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Ashley Marie Hedderig, 33, of South Market Street, to three years, four months to six years, eight months in prison on charges of delivery of methamphetamine and criminal conspiracy to deliver fentanyl. Hedderig pled guilty to the charges May 22.

Court records say Hedderig was selling fentanyl and methamphetamine from a motel on Kidder Street, Wilkes-Barre, from November 2020, until she was arrested on Feb. 3, 2021.

Hedderig was arrested when she went to an apartment in the area of Lee Park Avenue and Oxford Street, Hanover Township, court records say.

The investigation was conducted by troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P Vice and Narcotics Unit and Wilkes-Barre City Police Anti-Crime Unit.