WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency Director Lucy Morgan has been chosen to serve as the county’s interim 911 director, Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo said Tuesday.

Current 911 Executive Director Fred Rosencrans has submitted his resignation and will end his county employment July 28, he announced last week. Rosencrans is leaving to take a position outside of county government.

“I have full faith in Ms. Morgan,” Crocamo wrote in an email to county council and staff.

