NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College on Thursday will unveil a commemorative statue of the Honorable Patrick J. Solano.

Businessman Robert Tambur, along with the Luzerne County Community College Foundation will celebrate the life and unveil a statue of the late Solano on Thursday, July 20, at 9:30 a.m. during a ceremony at LCCC’s Walk of Honor.

The bronze statue, commissioned Tambur, will be unveiled during a brief program with speakers including LCCC President Thomas Leary, Tambur, Superior Court Judge Correale Stevens and a member of the Solano family.

The late Patrick J. Solano was a well-known community leader, as well as an advisor to former Governors Tom Ridge and Mark Schweiker and he served as Deputy Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Resources.

