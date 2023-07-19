🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Engineer Bill McIntosh has resigned his position effective immediately, county Manager Romilda Crocamo announced in an email to council members Wednesday afternoon.

McIntosh is a licensed professional engineer in Pennsylvania and has worked in county government since 2016, first as a staff engineer and fleet manager. In September 2018, he was promoted to county engineer and the manager of buildings and grounds.

He was one of three finalists for the manager’s position, for which Crocamo was selected.

McIntosh previously held several engineering positions at PPL Susquehanna LLC from 2008 through 2015 at the nuclear power plant in Salem Township, including work as a support engineer, senior assessor and senior engineer. He also worked as a construction manager supervising projects at Procter & Gamble in Mehoopany and as a senior engineer at Commonwealth Telephone Enterprises Inc. in Dallas, where he worked for more than 14 years.

