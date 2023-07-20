🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A man was arraigned Thursday on allegations he stabbed another man inside Lee Park Towers, Lee Park Avenue, earlier this month.

Javan S. Thomas, 44, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment for allegedly stabbing Donnie Edwards in the arm in a hallway on the sixth floor on July 2, according to court records.

Thomas allegedly reported Edwards took his keys that resulted in a fight.

Edwards told police Thomas stabbed him with a “nubby thing” but was unsure the object was a knife, court records say.

Edwards had a deep puncture wound to his left forearm and underwent medical treatment at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Police in court records say there was a blood trail through the basement, on an elevator and on the sixth floor hallway floor leading to Thomas’ apartment.

A surveillance camera allegedly recorded Thomas holding an object in his hand at the time of the incident.

Thomas was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.