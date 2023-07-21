🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Work continues on the Greater Nanticoke Area athletic field, with the School Board on Thursday approving a change order with FieldTurf USA, Inc. in the amount of $34,128 to relocate an eight-foot galvanized chain link fence for the multi-purpose stadium project.

The board also approved a change order at $7,500 for shadowing of the football numbers at the stadium, and one at a cost of $1,568 for supply and installation of a 4-foot by 4-foot gate at the tracking fence.

Board Vice-President Ken James encouraged those in the audience to check out the progress of the work, with the turf recently delivered and expected to be installed next week.

In other building-related action, the board approved a Planned Maintenance Agreement for all buildings with McClure Company in the amount of $37,469, and approved the purchase of 130 student desks from Tanner Furniture at a cost of $44,555. The desks are being purchased through the state Co-Stars system, which allows districts to piggy-back on deals arranged by the state, avoiding bidding requirements.

Superintendent Ron Grevera announced plans to require student ID badges in grades 3-12, and to expand the requirement of clear backpacks from grades 3-12 to all grades. He also noted that while hoodies can be worn to school, they cannot be worn in class and must be stowed in lockers. And Grevera said the cell phone policy has been revised to provide progressive discipline for improper use.

The board also:

• Switched Andrew Kozlofski from girls volleyball assistant volunteer to girls volleyball assistant II, and appointed Deb Gavin as junior high co-ed volleyball head coach.

• Accepted the retirement of cleaner Joan Wall.

• Approved use of one classroom and the track by the Nanticoke Fire Department on Aug. 26.

• Approved a settlement agreement with an employee only identified by number at a cost of $27,500, and a settlement agreement with a student identified only by number at a cost of $5,000 plus $10,000 in attorney fees.

• Approved the reclassification of Ashley Klugh from special education aide to instructional aide for the start of this coming school year.

• Accepted the resignations of chemistry teacher Karissa Kingsbury and teacher Kim Sorber

• Renewed the private employment contract with Anthony Grobinski as school police/resource officer at a salary of $46,000 for 2023-24.

• Appointed Donna Willis as English as a Second Language Teacher and Ashley Duda as special education teacher.

• Appointed Angela Sager as head teacher at the Kennedy Early Childhood Center and as Title I department chair.

Mark Guydish