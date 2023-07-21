🔊 Listen to this

It was a story made for social media.

Country music star Jason Aldean’s latest music video for “Try That In A Small Town,” lasted just one weekend on Country Music Television before the network pulled it in response to an outcry over its setting and lyrics.

We ran an Associated Press story online and in print Thursday reporting that this happened.

Guess what happened next?

As on social media all over the country, the story erupted with vigorous discussion, rising to most read and most commented on our site.

Some people simply wanted to defend Aldean and his work. Others offered more strongly worded thoughts.

Others turned on the Times Leader for even running the story, as if we had pulled the video down ourselves or asked CMT to do so. (Unfortunately this probably needs to be said: We didn’t.)

Here is a selection of comments that were posted on our Facebook page under the story, with names and text exactly as they appeared in the post (minus emojis that wouldn’t show up here). You can read more comments on our Facebook, and with the story on our site.

We’ll let you go look up the acronyms FYF and WAP on your own when you get to those comments.

Vinnie Canosa

Great song.I support Jason Aldean

Richard Lazar

Has beens tend to do these things for attention.

Laurie Shultz

Good for him, he’s telling the truth.

Tim Snyder

And Rap lyrics get a free pass?! Give me a break!

Robyn Wiggins

Great song! Nice to see someone standing up against the bs violence that so many cities are just closing their eyes to. You go man, keep them coming!!

Wade Griff

Hey Times Leader how about you post actual news. This is a journalism low. Wonder why your paper is failing, wonder why you lose readers.

Bernadette Martin

I see no difference between it and “Beer For My Horses”, which I love as Democrat. Everyone has an issue with everything these days.

Phillip Accio

Bernadette Martin ewwww a democrat

Steve Cross

This entire country was a lynch site at one time. FYF. JOIN A LOCAL PATRIOT GROUP TODAY

Robert A Gebhardt Sr.

Wasn’t this guy present during the shooting in Vegas, where 60+ were killed and 400+ wounded? Can you imagine that same guy on the 4th floor in a small town? Nobody would have survived. BTW, he lives in Nashville, hardly a small town.

Sandra Caines Clark

Love the song

Penni Hall Murphy

Idiot

Elizabeth Jones

Great song and the video depicts the truth that news stations did not report about the 2020 riots.

Jeanne Stuffick Farber

Elizabeth Jones I agree!!! He’s just saying what everyone else is afraid the say THE TRUTH!!!!!!

Skip Stocknick

Can the paper provide the phone number to call for songs that others find “offensive”?

Rob Nerbecki

Why not pull all the gangster rap videos

Mike Paraschak

People are trashing a great song spitting truth about how in small towns we take care of each other. Why not ban WAP so sad.

Spike Payton

You don’t need to be thier puppet

David Richards

You guys know he didn’t even write this song right? He doesn’t write any of his songs. What a talent lol

Rich Joseph

Currently #1 in the county right now.

Ron Corra

Great song saved it to my play list..I didn’t see anything wrong with it. and as for the location unless you are a history scholar or live in that area nobody is gonna know what took place there over 100 years ago… Remember CMT go WOKE go broke just ask Bud Lite………The song is about having values and respect for others and your country!

Eric Maze

Oversensitive weak crybabies

Preshy Presh

You could film it anywhere….why there? Easy answer…more clicks…more views. Create more outrage over the outrage.

Sharon Hoban

Other people have filmed or taken pictures in front of the same building. Why single him out?

Christopher Coates

Madison Sqaure Garden hosted a Nazi tally back during WW2.

So when is Billy Joel, all the musicians, and sports teams going to receive the same fake liberal outrage as Aldean?

Bill Dupak

Liberals cry about everything that’s patriotic, even a song that says the truth

Paulie Hunter

I seen the video and listened to the song nothing wrong with it

Tanner Briggs

Jason aldean will stand up. I don’t have to worry about that, and if they go after him for this. We’re gonna go and. Start an outcry over. The lyrics in rap music.

Laurie L Facciponti

Pure BS!!! Who isn’t sick of the direction this country is going??? Who isn’t sick of all the nonsense, the political correct BS, the disrespect for the law and the laws of this country. I think we all should be posting Mr.Aldean’s video and show everyone we agree with it!!! “Proud to be an American where at least I know I’m free”…. or maybe they want to ban this song too!

Don Phillips

We are moving closer and closer to a Communist Nation, Putin threw the Communist out of Russia, and now they have come to America to further their Agenda. Ex. AOC, etc. The Stickman, who is dangerously ILL, is their tool, who, because of his dementia, goes off track and frightens them. Why do you think Democrats want War with Russia (especially those removed by Putin)? Time to even the score.