Elton John, Berry Gordy, Nancy Sinatra among those offering tributes

Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96. His publicist said he died Friday.

Bennett often said his lifelong ambition was to create “a hit catalog rather than hit records,” which he accomplished through more than 70 albums. Bennett was praised often by fellow performers, but never more meaningfully than by what Frank Sinatra said in a 1965 Life magazine interview: “For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business.

Here is a collection of reactions from friends and admirers:

“So sad to hear of Tony’s passing. Without doubt the classiest singer, man, and performer you will ever see. He’s irreplaceable. I loved and adored him. Condolences to Susan, Danny and the family.” — Sir Elton John, via Instagram.

“I love being able to take lessons from someone like Tony. And one of the great lessons, I think, is to be strong in the conviction of who you are and strong enough to stay true to that because tastes change, times change. But if you know what you’re doing and you have confidence in that and integrity, the world will find you. — Michael Bublé in an interview.

“Goodnight, #TonyBennett. Thank you for your commitment to love, civil rights, and a better world.” And: “ #TonyBennett was a national and global treasure who utilized his platform as a legendary performer to stand for Civil Rights. In 2002, TheKingCenter, under my mother’s leadership, awarded him our Salute to Greatness Award. It was our honor to honor Mr. Bennett.” — Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., via Twitter.

“His was a unique voice that made the transition from the era of Jazz into the age of Pop. I will always be grateful for his outstanding contribution to the art of contemporary music. He was a joy to work with. His energy and enthusiasm for the material he was performing was infectious. He was also one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever known.” — Billy Joel, in a statement.

“Tony Bennett’s life was legendary. And his contributions to the arts in America will endure. Jill and I have been fans of Tony’s music for a long time — not only because of his beautiful voice, but also the joy that he brought to everything he did.” — President Joe Biden, in a statement.

“Tony Bennett was an iconic songwriter and entertainer who charmed generations of fans. He was also a good man—Michelle and I will always be honored that he performed at my inauguration. We’re thinking of his wife Susan, his kids, and everyone who is missing him today.” — Former president Barack Obama, via Twitter.

“Tony Bennett was a consummate artist. All you have to do is listen to any one of his hundreds of recordings to recognize that. Very early on, his music quietly wove itself into the fabric of our lives. His voice felt as familiar and as close as the voices of our loved ones. I know that this was true for millions of people around the world. For Italian-Americans who were growing up in the middle of the twentieth century, that familiarity ran even deeper. At a certain point, we started to imagine that Tony would live forever. Of course he didn’t. Nobody does. But the music? That’s another story.” — Martin Scorsese, in a statement.

“Tony was one of the most splendid people who ever lived. Kind, loving, talented and generous, he never let us down. Sending my love to Susan, Danny and their family and friends. Tony was a true champion.” — Nancy Sinatra, via Twitter.

“Rest in peace, Tony. You were the epitome of a gentleman with a God given one-of-a-kind voice. It was truly a great honor of my career and of my life to get to share the stage with you…” — Carrie Underwood, duet partner on “It Had to Be You,” via Instagram.

“The world was a better place with Tony Bennett at the microphone in a tuxedo, singing. To one of the kindest, most loving people I’ve ever known… Rest in peace, dear Tony.” — actor and comedian Ruth Buzzi, via Twitter.

“There’s no greater champion of the American songbook. If it’s Gershwin, if it’s Cole Porter, if it’s Rodgers and Hammerstein – that’s Tony Bennett. And the wonderful thing about what he did is connected people so powerfully through what I think is the greatest connector, music, and something that will endure. Those recordings are forever.” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking to an event Friday at the Aspen Security Forum.

“RIP Tony Bennett. Such a big loss. Deepest sympathy to his family and the world.” — Carole King, via Instagram.