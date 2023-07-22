🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Police responded to an drive-by shooting in the city Friday night in which a teenage male was shot in the back of the head, Nanticoke Police Chief Mike Roke said.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

“This was an isolated incident, and I believe it was almost certainly gang-related,” Chief Roke said. “This was targeted.”

Information about possible suspects was not immediately available, and Roke said his department was working the scene and in the process of handing the investigation over to Pennsylvania State Police later Friday,

The incident took place prior to 7:30 p.m. in the area of West Green and Maple streets, where a car with what appeared to be gunshot damage could be seen as investigators went about their work.

Check back for updates.