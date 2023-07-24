🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON TWP. — Pennsylvania American Water experienced a loss in positive water pressure on today due to a main break and has issued a boil water advisory for customers in part of Kingston Township.

The announcement came after the discovery of a main break along Mt. Airy Road.

Crews are currently working to make repairs on the broken water main.

A loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back-pressure or back-siphonage.

As a result, there is an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms.

The water company said this notice applies to customers along the following streets: West Mt. Airy Road; William Street; Grandview Avenue; Lincoln Drive; and Mary Street

For an interactive map of the area, visit — pennsylvaniaamwater.com — and click on “Alerts.”

The water company advises “do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and cool before using, or use bottled water.

Affected customers should use boil or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

Pennsylvania American water said inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms, including bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.

These symptoms are not caused only by organisms in drinking water, but also by other factors. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may wish to consult with your health care provider. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

Pennsylvania American Water crews are preparing to repair the broken water main. Pennsylvania American Water will collect and analyze additional water quality samples including bacteria samples.

“We will inform you when the corrective actions have been completed and you no longer need to boil your water,” a news release from the water company stated.

This information will also be provided on Pennsylvania American Water’s website at — www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com — under the Alerts section.

For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at (800) 565-7292.

“Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses),” the news release stated. “You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.”

