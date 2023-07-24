🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Pittston convicted by a Luzerne County jury of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl was sentenced Monday.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Eleanor Tompkins, 55, of Panama Street, to three years, three months to six years, six months in state prison on charges of delivery of cocaine and delivery of fentanyl.

Tompkins was convicted by a jury of the charges following a trial in May.

Tompkins was charged by the Pittston City Police Special Investigations Unit and Luzerne County Drug Task Force of being the middle person in cocaine and fentanyl sales on Sept. 28, 2021, and Oct. 19, 2021, according to court records.

Sklarosky’s sentence also incorporated an unrelated firearm offense, a drug delivery charge and a drug driving offense, at which, Tompkins pleaded guilty.

Pittston police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force when arresting Tompkins on May 26, 2022, found a .22-caliber bolt action rifle in her Panama Street apartment. Tompkins is prohibited from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction. Tompkins pled guilty to illegally possessing a firearm.

Kingston police and Luzerne County Drug Task Force in court records say Tompkins transacted a crack cocaine sale on Sept. 24, 2021. She pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Hughestown police charged Tompkins with being under the influence of cocaine, fentanyl and other illicit narcotics when she was stopped for a broken headlight in the area of Rachel Lane and North Township Boulevard on Dec. 5, 2021, court records say. She pled guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Assistant District Attorney Brian Coleman prosecuted.