A new retailer has moved into the Wyoming Valley Mall while another is relocating to a larger space.

Sword and Stone has moved into the for GAP location between Champs and Finish Line.

Sword in the Stone was formed in 2020 as a retail store that also features in-store gaming. Popular games include Magic: The Gathering, Pokemon, Warhammer 40K, Dungeons & Dragons, and more.

Owner Ryan Cerulli began this venture with the idea of creating an inclusive gaming community which offers not only a place to get your games but also a place to be able to join like-minded individuals to play, learn and explore new games as well as enjoy shared hobbies.

Sword in the Stone’s community has grown to host daily events throughout the week to include more than 500 gamers throughout the area.

Sword in the Stone encourages new players to stop in and explore the games they offer as they have a variety of store-owned Magic, Pokemon, Digimon, and other collectible card game decks. Shoppers are encouraged to try before they buy. Sword and Stone also has new player friendly events, learn to play events, and more for things like Role Playing Games, Board Games, or Tabletop Wargames.

Besides games sold in store, Sword and Stone also offer Gundam models, novelty items, anime-related memorabilia, and more based on guests’ requests of popular items.

Royal Prestige, a deluxe kitchen showroom, has relocated to a larger space in Center Court next to Cinnabon.

According to its website, Royal Prestige is committed to offering products and services of the highest quality, as well as a real opportunity for growth to entrepreneurs who seek to achieve success. Products include cookware, knives, tableware, pressure cookers and more.