WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township are seeking assistance to help identify a group of people who have stolen cellular phones and electronics from Target in recent months.

Police suspect the thieves have committed thefts throughout Pennsylvania and are believed to be part of an organized theft ring focusing on cellular phones and electronics.

The thieves have stolen cellular phones and electronics from Target in Wilkes-Barre Commons from January through July by placing the items in reusable plastic shopping bags and leaving the store without paying, police reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township Police at 570-606-4791, or text 570-760-0215 or by email [email protected].