HANOVER TWP. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management has reported two mosquito samples testing positive for West Nile Virus in Hanover Township and Butler Township.

Additional mosquito surveillance, sampling and larval control are being performed as necessary by the Luzerne Conservation District Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program staff.

“We recommend residents take time to inspect their yards and take a few minutes to clean up and dump out any sources of stagnant water,” said Keith George, Special Projects Coordinator, Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program Coordinator, Luzerne Conservation District. “Mosquito surveillance indicates that many common mosquito species in residential areas come from artificial containers left behind by humans.”

George said artificial containers, such as tires, buckets, child toys, tarps and even swimming pools are preferred by mosquitoes because natural predators that prey on mosquito larvae are not present.

George said during periods of drought, these containers continue to hold water and produce mosquitoes.

“One bucket or tire in someone’s backyard can produce hundreds to thousands of mosquitoes in a year,” George said. “Performing a community-wide cleanup will also help reduce mosquito concerns and disease risk. Stormwater management systems can sometimes contribute to mosquito issues and are also routinely monitored by our staff.”

May through October, George said mosquitoes can complete their life cycle within five to seven days. He said residents should use repellents when spending time outside, a variety of which could be found at most home and garden centers.

“For individuals who don’t like to use repellents, we recommend taking an electric fan outside with you,” George said. “Mosquitoes are weak flyers and the fan will help keep them away. As a last resort, residents can purchase insecticides from garden and hardware stores to spray in their yard but they need to be sure to follow the label instructions.”

Residents can contact the Luzerne Conservation District Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program by calling — 570-674-7991, Ext. 6 — or email — [email protected].

George said the Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program aims to educate residents about the importance of mosquito larvae habitat reduction on their properties.

“Individuals may need to report neighbor complaints to their local municipality to rectify the concern,”George said.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.