🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Magisterial District Court Offices are experiencing internal telephone complications. This has been an ongoing issue over the past few weeks in which Luzerne County IT has been working diligently to correct, according to a release issued Tuesday.

It is suggested the public try contacting the district courts via telephone first. Should the public experience issues making contact with a district court via telephone, they will need to physically go to the respective district court, the release added.