NANTICOKE — Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre arrested a 16-year-old boy from Wyoming Borough for the alleged drive-by shooting that severely injured a 14-year-old boy in Nanticoke on Friday.

John Carl Pearce IV is charged as an adult on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor, criminal conspiracy to commit arson, criminal conspiracy to commit reckless burning, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Pearce was arraigned before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough and was jailed without bail as he was deemed a flight risk and a danger to the community, court records say.

Nanticoke City police responded to gunfire in the area of West Green and Maple streets at about 7:30 p.m. A 14-year-old boy was laying on the ground from gunshot wounds to his head and ankle, police said at the scene Friday.

