HANOVER TWP. — Police in Hanover Township released pictures of an alleged thief who stole items from EZ Express Convenience Store at Sans Souci Parkway and King’s Road on Tuesday.
Police reported the man concealed merchandise and left the store without paying at about 3:30 p.m.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254.
