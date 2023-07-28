🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Three-time Grammy® Award winning superstar Tim McGraw announced his highly anticipated headlining 2024 Standing Room Only Tour, including a stop at the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA, on May 11, 2024.

Produced by Live Nation, the Standing Room Only Tour will hit arenas across more than 30 cities.

Grammy® Award winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will join the Standing Room Only Tour on all dates as direct support.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Long proven as a titan of touring across a career spanning more than three decades, the Standing Room Only Tour promises more unparalleled, high energy live shows from McGraw. Featuring a huge production, his biggest hits, and songs from his forthcoming 17th studio album Standing Room Only, the tour promises the most fun and memories of a lifetime.

All tickets — including VIP packages — for the Standing Room Only Tour will be on sale starting on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. in each market.

VIP packages and experiences will include a variety of offerings — from an exclusive gift item to meeting Tim — for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.

Fans are encouraged to visit — www.timmcgraw.com — and become part of MCGRAWONE for more information.

On Aug. 25, McGraw will release his new album Standing Room Only via Big Machine Records and McGraw Music. The album’s title track, “Standing Room Only,” is currently top 15 at Country Radio and climbing the charts. It also marks McGraw’s 92nd career chart entry. An acoustic version of the song was released on July 14.

McGraw has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 46 worldwide No. 1 singles and 19 worldwide No. 1 albums. He’s won 3 Grammy Awards, 21 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards.

