A convicted murderer hoping his eighth appeal for relief of his life sentence will succeed – failed.

A three member panel of the Pennsylvania Superior Court this week upheld the life sentence for Shawn James Hamilton, 29, who admitted to killing four people in July 2012.

State police and Luzerne County detectives in court records say Hamilton and his brother, Sawud Davis, 27, went to an apartment on First Street, Plymouth, and killed three people and critically injured another person during a drug buy on July 7, 2012.

Hamilton was also accused in the slaying of his cousin, Kenyatta Hugheston, on Jay Street in Wilkes-Barre on July 6, 2012.

Hamilton pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to life in prison without parole on Dec. 13, 2013.

Through the years, Hamilton has filed multiple petitions seeking relief of his life sentence under the state’s Post Conviction Relief Act.

Hamilton’s eighth PCRA petition claimed an attorney who represented him on his seventh PCRA petition was ineffective. Vough promptly denied Hamilton’s eighth PCRA petition in August 2022, resulting in Hamilton filing an appeal with the state’s Superior Court.

All of Hamilton’s appeals were noted in a nine page opinion written by Superior Court President Judge Emeritus Correale F. Stevens.

“In this case, (Hamilton) was sentenced on Dec. 20, 2013. As (Hamilton) did not file a direct appeal, the judgement of sentence became final on Jan. 20, 2014, after the expiration of the time period to file an appeal to (Pennsylvania Superior Court),” Stevens opined.

Davis’ sentence of 25-to-50 years in prison was upheld by the Superior Court in November 2019. Davis sought relief claiming he was 16-years-old at the time of the killings.