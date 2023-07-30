🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Wilkes-Barre Crime Watch group is sponsoring a fundraiser to support the city’s Police K-9 Unit.

“Cause For Paws” begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30 at St. Andrews Church, 316 Parrish St. Please use the back entrance access the parking lot; it’s located off the alley that runs alongside Angelo’s Pizza.

There will be free food and drinks, basket raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and t-shirts for sale. All proceeds will go toward adding another K-9 officer to the unit. Donations will be accepted and encouraged for the food. All donations are tax-deductible.

No fundraiser would be complete without a member of the unit in attendance, so K-9 Chase will be present with officer Joe Homza.

Donors also can support the cause through a special fund set up with the Luzerne Foundation by visiting https://www.luzfdn.org/types-of-funds/wilkes-barre-city-crime-watch-cause-for-paws/ or clicking the QR code attacked to this article.