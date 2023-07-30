🔊 Listen to this

Food bank crew members help load the car of a Door Dash delivery driver who will deliver about 10 boxes of nonperishable food items to home bound senior citizens through the Commission on Economic Opportunity’s senior food box program.

Grotto Pizza works with third-party delivery services DoorDash and Grubhub in addition to maintaining its own delivery drivers.

A Grotto Pizza delivery driver is seen with one of the chain’s vehicles outside Grotto’s Wyoming Valley Mall location. In addition to using its own drivers Grotto has embraced third-party delivery services to reach customers.

WILKES-BARRE — To dash or not to dash?

When leaving the house to pick up food seems like the last thing you’d like to do, delivery services can swoop in to save the day.

DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub, third-party mobile delivery services, allow customers to easily browse and order from menus of their favorite eateries — both larger chains and smaller restaurants.

According to statista.com, the U.S. is home to the second biggest online food delivery market behind China, with an estimated $218 billion in revenues in 2022, of which more than $76 billion was generated in the meal delivery segment.

The convenience of in-app ordering that can be done entirely from the comfort of one’s couch seems like a dream come true.

For businesses, however — especially local and small businesses — turning their products over to outside parties for delivery can be a mixed blessing. Concerns about costs and quality control have caused some to swear off third-party delivery service entirely.

Others, however, swear by them, saying they enhance flexibility at a time when hiring drivers can be difficult.

And then there are other non-restaurant organizations that are finding third-party delivery a godsend for getting food out to clients who need it.

We teamed up with our partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU to talk with some businesses in our area about why they do or don’t use external delivery services.

Grotto embraces new services

Grotto Pizza is one of the most iconic local brands in Northeastern Pennsylvania — “the legendary taste,” as its slogan goes.

If you haven’t sat down to eat at one of Grotto’s signature restaurants, you’ve likely seen one of the chain’s distinctive delivery vehicles going about their work around the Wyoming Valley.

But Grotto also has embraced third-party delivery services to reach customers, an innovation that began — like so many other things — as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on indoor dining and the economy.

“We’ve always had a pretty robust delivery service, but we started losing employees. And so much of our business started to depend on takeout and delivery, because dine-in was either limited or even shut down for a while. So we had to find additional ways to bring in sales,” said Tony DeCosmo, Director of Marketing for Grotto Pizza PA.

“We brought DoorDash on in 2020, during the pandemic,” he continued. “We had been considering it at one point before that, but the pandemic made us say ‘stop considering it. Let’s do it.’ So we did, and it has been going pretty well.”

And, DeCosmo said, the model has worked so well that Grotto added Grubhub service as an option in recent months, and it is “just getting off the ground.”

He acknowledges there are two significant drawbacks to such services.

“The first one is obvious in that they take a substantial portion of your sales — 20 to 25% at a minimum,” DeCosmo said. “And the restaurant business does not operate on wide margins to begin with.”

The other one, he said, is that the third-party delivery driver essentially becomes the customer, and questions about the quality of the delivered food fall to them.

“We’re handing the food over to them. We’re getting payment from that service and out the door it goes,” DeCosmo said. “If there’s a problem between our restaurant and your house, it’s on them.”

He acknowledges the risk, but also said the service has been largely trouble-free.

“In our experience with DoorDash over the years there hasn’t been a huge amount of that,” DeCosmo said.

According to DoorDash’s own website, the service allows restaurants to “focus on the products, not the logistics,” and says “75% of restaurants agree that DoorDash has enabled them to reach new customers.”

“Increasing sales without increasing expenses helps to improve your profit margin, which is why 65% of restaurants — in addition to businesses like pet stores, liquor stores, and flower shops — say they were able to increase their profits during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to DoorDash,” the company’s site states.

Frog Pond says ‘no thanks’

Not all businesses are willing to take the chance, though.

Pat Tracy, co-owner of the Frog Pond in Wilkes-Barre, is not a fan. He said the restaurant’s prior owner did use a third-party delivery service, but had issues with it. Tracy said he was told that customer complaints dealt with late deliveries and food that was not hot.

“There were a lot of complaints,” said Tracy, who with co-owner Stuart Cahill purchased the Frog Pond the week before Thanksgiving 2021 from Mary Jo Farber Burke, who owned the business for 24 years.

“Frog Pond’s priority is food quality and we offer pick up/take out services only,” Tracy added. “That way we control the delivery and the quality of the product. We have had zero complaints about delivery and pick-up service. Customers are always satisfied. We don’t need a third party middleman.”

‘We definitely have more reach’

While some local restaurants find the delivery services to be more of a hassle than they’re worth, others utilize them to their business’ advantage.

Such is the case for Vesuvio’s Pizzeria and Ristorante in Wilkes-Barre, which has been offering their menu through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub since 2019. The restaurant offers their own delivery services, but owner Donald Sabatino says the third-party services draw in a new clientele.

“It’s helped Vesuvio’s,” Sabatino said. “We definitely have more reach. That’s the one good thing — the reach you get from it, the people who might not have ordered otherwise.”

Third party services are able to cover a larger delivery radius compared to in-house delivery, Sabatino said.

“They do a bigger reach than what we deliver. They have delivery to Pittston and different places that we might not go for our deliveries,” he said.

According to him, the biggest advantage, though, is the free marketing that comes with partnering with such well-known giant.

All three of the delivery services that Vesuvio’s partners with are backed by national recognition and marketing, which is a perk that the restaurant benefits from.

“It definitely helps out in the sense of visibility, marketing, doing all of that stuff,” Sabatino said.

However, the delivery services don’t come without their setbacks.

According to Sabatino, Vesuvio’s has to pay a high commission to partner with the services, which he says are reflected in the on-app menu prices to make up for the diminished profits. Additionally, having a middle man between restaurant and customer can lead to a few issues for both parties, Sabatino said.

“You lose your customer relationship with them,” he said.

“We don’t have the ability to have direct interaction with the customer, and sometimes DoorDash drivers come in and they’re not really trained on how to deliver food, so you’re getting drivers that are carrying pizza sideways and not delivering food the way it should be,” he added.

Sabatino said the restaurant hears complaints about mishandled food quite regularly, but due to the orders being placed through the third party delivery service, there’s only so much they could due to resolve the issues.

“DoorDash is great — it’s there, it’s convenient, but call your local businesses and do delivery through them. I wish more people would order more from our own delivery,” he said.

However, despite drawbacks and hiccups, Sabatino says the delivery services are a worthwhile addition to Vesuvio’s.

“It’s good because it keeps us busy, it’s getting our name out there, other people are willing to try us — it’s worth it,” he said.

Sending Grotto Pizza far and wide

Back at Grotto, DeCosmo also spoke of how third-party services expanded the chain’s ability to reach new customers from restaurants in central Luzerne County.

The chain’s own drivers have set delivery zones, he explained, but DoorDash and Grubhub are willing to go farther afield.

“At our restaurant here in Wilkes-Barre we’ve had DoorDash orders going to Scranton,” DeCosmo said. “And at our Edwardsville location for the longest time we had a customer who ordered a DoorDash delivery once a week to Berwick. I was amazed at that.”

There’s another valuable market that Grotto has tapped into through the services, he noted.

“As much as we’re well known in Northeastern Pennsylvania, we’re still a regional family-type business. But when out-of-towners come into the hotels and they go onto DoorDash and Grubhub, they’re seeing the big name chains as options and we’re right in there with them,” DeCosmo said. “And with all the hotels around here, especially near the Wilkes-Barre location, that’s great for our business.”

DeCosmo said Grotto isn’t giving up on in-house delivery by any means, but it has only grown more challenging since the pandemic.

“We would love to get back to expanding our in-house delivery. It is still the best way to get food from our restaurant, and you can get deals from us when you order directly that you can’t get through the third party,” DeCosmo said.

“But again, it’s a question of finding drivers, and that is tall mountain to climb for many businesses these days. We probably have a third of the number of delivery drivers that we used to have,” he added.

CEO: Delivering to those in need

A quick bite to eat isn’t all the delivery services are good for.

Each month, the Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) hosts a senior food box program for low income elderly individuals in Luzerne County, in which cars line up outside of the Wilkes-Barre office to receive a 40-pound box of nonperishable items.

Just last year, CEO partnered with DoorDash to expand the program to home bound individuals who cannot pick up their box — at no cost.

The program, called Project Dash, is sponsored through Hunger Free Pennsylvania, the state’s largest nonprofit provider of food resources and meals to older Pennsylvanians and hungry families. Those who opt to have their box delivered to their home are able to do so for free thanks to Project Dash — a factor that Food Bank Director Mary Ellen Spellman says helps substantially.

“It’s given this program to seniors that are home bound and who struggle with getting regular services and getting food to their homes, and it’s wonderful that we’re able to offer this as a free service through Project Dash,” she said.

According to her, DoorDash has only been a positive addition to the program, especially considering how far it has grown the reach of participants.

Currently, the program services 380 home bound senior citizens — a number that could grow to be much larger if funding becomes available considering an extensive wait list, Spellman said.

Typically, the same Door Dash drivers show up at the Wilkes-Barre food drive each month, which helps to make the process more efficient for everyone involved, she said.

“It does streamline the process tremendously,” she said. “They’re more familiar with the delivery area, and also with how the program operates since it is a little different than receiving restaurant-style food from a DoorDash pickup.”

Each driver pulls into the loading station and relays the names of the deliveries they were assigned. Food bank crew members load the boxes into the car, and the drivers head out to deliver them.

On average, each driver receives 10 boxes to deliver during their trip.

“The program is new,” Spellman said. “It is our second year of operating it, so we keep getting better and better and hopefully we can expand it and open up our waiting list.”