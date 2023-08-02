Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WILKES-BARRE — Due to a power outage on the property, the Wyoming Valley Mall will delay opening today until 1 p.m.

Joseph D. Ohrin, Property/General Manager for Krig Properties, said updates will be posted on the mall’s Facebook page.

William O'Boyle
Bill O’Boyle is the Times Leader Media Group’s news columnist/staff writer. He has written for the Times Leader since April 2007, covering everything from municipal government issues, business, features, human interest, presidential races and local, state and national politics to breaking news. A Plymouth native now living in Plains Township, O’Boyle has been active in a range of community and sporting activities, including volunteering with Victory Sports for adults with mental and physical challenges.