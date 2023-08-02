🔊 Listen to this

BEAR CREEK TWP. — Two men from other states were arrested on felony drug trafficking offenses when state police at Wilkes-Barre found a box containing hundreds of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Nicholas Odane Simpson, 36, of Gardena, Calif., and Shepton Chevrone Graham, 24, of Fayetteville, N.C., were stopped when a trooper spotted their Nissan Rouge with a New York registration following too closely to another vehicle on state Route 115 just after 3 p.m., according to court records.

Simpson was allegedly driving the Nissan.

During the traffic stop, the trooper detected an odor of marijuana and indicators of criminal activity, court records say.

Graham allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana prior to being stopped.

Simpson and Graham consented to a search that uncovered a box on the rear seat with a cellular phone and filled with several hundreds blue pills that tested positive for fentanyl, court records say.

Neither Simpson and Graham took ownership of the box and its contents.

Simpson was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and a traffic violation.

Graham was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

District Judge David Barilla of Forty Fort arraigned the two men who were jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail, each.