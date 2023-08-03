🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — City Council on Wednesday approved two ordinances that will give voters the option this fall to eliminate term limits for both city council members and the mayor.

Ordinances #4 and #5 were given final approval by the Council with a vote of 3-2. Councilman Mike Marcella and Vice President John Telencho, who also voted against the move at the July 19 meeting, cast the dissenting votes.

Voters can now expect two questions to appear on the Nov. 7 municipal election ballot asking if they want to delete Section 2.10 and Section 3.09 of the city’s Home Rule Charter, which will eliminate the provisions which prohibit council members and the mayor from serving more than three elected, consecutive terms.

According to City Council Solicitor William Finnegan, the paperwork will be filed with the Election Bureau tomorrow and the bureau will ultimately decide how the questions are worded on the ballot.

During the meeting, Telencho once again expressed his opinion that eliminating term limits would discourage people from running for office.

Telencho also took issue with the fact that during the last meeting, Councilman Joseph Nalepa said there was little to no interest from the people in the community in wanting to hold a seat on the council.

“In 2019, there were eight people who ran for four seats. In 2021, there were four people running for three seats,” said Telencho.

Nalepa argued that everyone who ran in the last two election cycles were “already elected.”

“They were all involved with politics already,” said Nalepa. “There’s nobody outside of this realm, this political realm, that is running.”

Telencho pointed out that that wasn’t necessarily true, since he and Marcella ran and were elected for the first time in 2019.

Nalepa then doubled down. “This is not to discourage anybody from running. That’s not what this is.”

Council President William Brown pointed out that Nanticoke is the only municipality in the county that has term limits and Finnegan, who previously represented the City of Wilkes-Barre, agreed.

“I’m not aware of any municipality under Home Rule that has term limits,” he said.

Brown also agreed with Nalepa in regard to the recent lack of interest from the community in running for office

“I’ve been around a long time on city council going back to 2002 and I’ve seen a total difference in the turnout for candidates to run for elected office,” he said.

After the meeting, Marcella clarified that he voted no to approving the ordinances because he believes term limits help to diversify the council in order to best represent the people who live in the city.

“The council needs to mimic the community,” said Marcella.

In terms of the Home Rule Charter itself, Finnegan said that, like the U.S constitution, it’s a living document and it is subject to change as the years go on.

“These (ordinances) won’t be the last changes we make,” he said.