WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Cousins Maine Lobster food truck made its return to the Wilkes-Barre Twp. Marketplace parking lot Thursday morning, promising customers a taste of the franchise’s famous lobster rolls and more.

The food truck also features lobster bisque, New England clam chowder, and lobster tail with tots.

Founded in 2012 by Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, Cousins Maine Lobster began as a single food truck in Los Angles and just a few months later, was featured on the popular reality TV show “Shark Tank.”

According to the business’ official website, they now have 20 trucks in 13 cities across the country and are also starting to franchise bricks-and-mortar locations.

Since expanding services to the Harrisburg area, the restaurant now has four food trucks that travel around to different locations throughout central and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Cousins Maine Lobster food truck was set to serve up seafood delights until 7 p.m. Thursday.

For information on when the food truck will return to the Wilkes-Barre area, check out the schedule at www.cousinsmainelobster.com or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Cousins Maine Lobster food truck is to set to visit the Susquehanna Brewing Company in Pittston on Sep. 15 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.