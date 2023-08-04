🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A man wanted on allegations he damaged property and a 2023 Volvo at the Wyoming Valley Country Club the same morning he allegedly crashed through a security gate at the Luzerne County 911 Emergency Communications Center was arraigned Thursday.

Uriah Seth Thomas, 35, of Wyoming Avenue, Exeter, was accused of smashing a decorative clock at the first hole of the golf club and smashed windows on the Volvo, which was a prize for a hole in one contest during a golf tournament on June 11, according to court records.

Police in Hanover Township in court records say surveillance cameras at the golf club recorded Thomas committing the vandalism.

Video footage showed Thomas driving out of the golf club’s parking lot in a Chevrolet Cobalt at 5:07 a.m., court records say.

About five minutes later, Thomas allegedly crashed through a security entrance gate at the 911 center where he was arrested.

Thomas was initially charged for the alleged mischief at the 911 center and was released after posting $15,000 bail on June 15.

Police on June 22 obtained an arrest warrant for Thomas for the alleged vandalism at the golf club.

Thomas is facing a total of four counts of criminal mischief, two counts of disorderly conduct and one count each of unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal trespass and defiant trespass for the two separate incidents.

Thomas was arraigned on the arrest warrant by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke and was released after posting $25,000 bail, court records say.