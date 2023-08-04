🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Two people were arrested Friday for the fatal shooting of Elijah Rivers in the area of Coal and Logan streets, Wilkes-Barre, earlier this year.

Yuamir S. Grayson, 27, and Breanna Marie Knight, 26, both of Wilkes-Barre, were charged with an open count of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide. Grayson was further charged with firearms not to be carried without a license.

Grayson and Knight were arrested following an investigation by detectives with Wilkes-Barre police and Luzerne County district attorney’s office.

Rivers, 22, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on North Meade Street where officers performed life saving measures before city emergency medical technicians arrived.

Rivers was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township where he died.

Police at the time said they believed the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Rivers and another group of people.

This story will be updated when more information is gathered.