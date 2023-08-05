🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo issued two directives to management Friday requiring them to clock in and out and prepare 2024 budget submissions that freeze expenses, according to emails she sent to county council.

Crocamo said she informed division and department heads they will be required to clock in and out through the county’s Kronos time clock system starting Monday, it said.

Crocamo is including herself in the new requirement.

“Overall, these time clock entries will provide transparency, accuracy, and accountability; thus, contributing to organizational success,” she wrote.

The manager said she is proud of the work performed by administrative management staff.

“There are numerous occasions when they work late into the evening and on weekends. The use of Kronos will provide a metric to analyze work patterns and identify trends and efficiencies in the work process. Eventually, this data can help streamline operations,” wrote Crocamo, who started work as the county overseer May 25.

Crocamo thanked county Human Resources Director Jessica Beishline for her work coordinating the plan and said Beishline and her team will be providing instruction and support to staff.

Prior county commissioners had purchased the Kronos system in 2010, before the 2012 switch to a home rule structure. This system includes a biometric component in which employees scan their fingers to prove they are present.

Administration under the supervision of the manager originally used the system but stopped at some point years ago for reasons that are unclear, which meant their pay was automated.

Crocamo said management will have the option to use the biometric reader or log in and enter time at a work station or through a county laptop if one is assigned to them. Division heads will have access to an app on their phones as an additional option because they often perform work off site and after hours due to their broad responsibilities, she said.

Budget

In her Friday budget message to division and department heads, Crocamo said she wants to present a proposed budget “achieving fiscal responsibility while maintaining essential services and programs.”

“Considering our current economic circumstances and the need for prudent fiscal management, I am recommending an expense freeze in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year,” she wrote.

She instructed departments/divisions to base their upcoming proposed budgets on the total amounts allocated in this year’s budget. As a result, they must find savings to cover any increases for personnel, inflation and new expenses.

To achieve this savings, all programs, projects and expenditures will be thoroughly reviewed to identify “non-essential or lower-priority items while safeguarding essential services that directly impact the well-being of our community,” she said.

“While it is never an easy task to plan for and implement budget expense freezes, I firmly believe that this decision is necessary to ensure the long-term stability and sustainability of our organization,” she wrote. “By making strategic reductions in certain areas, we can continue to deliver efficient and effective services to our constituents without compromising our financial integrity.”

Crocamo also will require departments/divisions to complete a “needs-based plan and overview” similar to those submitted by county human service agencies. A template and instructions on completing these plans will be provided to them, it said.

She also has created a budget team to work with management at the department and division level that includes herself and county Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz, Budget/Finance Deputy Director Chris Dalessandro, Agency on Aging Executive Director Mary Roselle and Deputy Controller Thomas Sokola.

Crocamo had named Sokola her designee to serve as acting manager if she becomes incapacitated and had highlighted his career before he became deputy controller last November. Sokola had served as Geisinger’s region chief administrator and the vice president, chief financial officer and finance officer of Geisinger’s central region.

The budget team will start meeting with department/division heads on Thursday.

She pointed to the newly released 2022 county audit completed by Baker Tilly, saying staff worked hard to achieve financial successes and cannot stop.

The audit indicated the county has improved its financial position while cautioning work must continue to maintain this stable base. While the county has reduced outstanding debt by more than $200 million under home rule, it still owes $196.4 million, including interest, through 2031.

Crocamo promised transparency and open communication throughout the process and encouraged all departments and stakeholders to provide input and suggestions. New ideas and potential partnerships that conform with the county’s objectives also will be explored, she said.

“I am confident that with the dedication and support of our talented team, we can successfully overcome these budgetary challenges while positioning our organization for a sustainable and prosperous future,” she wrote.

Other updates

Crocamo also informed council Friday the county has submitted a required federal American Rescue Plan funding overview to the U.S. Treasury.

This state and local fiscal recovery report broadly outlines how the county has earmarked its $112.89 million American Rescue allocation. The documented is posted on the main page at luzernecounty.org.

Council members and county staff also were informed Friday they are invited to participate in a charity softball event on Aug. 26 in Throop to benefit terminally ill cancer patients.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.