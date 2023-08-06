🔊 Listen to this

Meals on Wheels cook Janice Petlock shows off one of the chicken dinners she prepared on a recent Monday morning. The program alternates beef, chicken, pasta and fish as proteins, ‘just like you would at home,’ Petlock said.

Summer rain did not stop Patricia Kopec from making her usual deliveries for Meals on Wheels of Wyoming Valley. By volunteering, she said, she’s following in the footsteps of her uncle and aunt, Frank and Sally Kotch, who worked with Meals on Wheels for years.

Meals on Wheels recipient James ‘Chip’ Apolinaro chats with Meals on Wheels volunteer driver Patricia Kopec on a recent Monday. More than just a food delivery, her visit was a chance for him to share news and family photos.

“I used to polka like mad. I was dancing through the night,” Catherine Loke said, noting she no longer can be as active as she was decades ago.

“I have osteo in my back,” she said. “It’s hard to get around.”

Her back hurts so much that even standing at the stove to try to cook would be difficult.

“I’m thankful that I’m getting Meals on Wheels,” Loke said on a recent Monday morning as volunteer driver Patricia Kopec delivered the two meals — a hot chicken dinner plus a sandwich, fruit and cookie for later — that would get Loke through the day.

But Kopec brought more than nutritious food.

At Loke’s house, she offered encouragement.

“I think you’re doing pretty darned good,” Kopec said, responding to Loke’s wistful comment about no longer dancing. “You can dress yourself. You can feed yourself. You work on your word puzzles.”

“I’m keeping my brain sharp,” Loke said, managing a smile for her visitor.

Kopec, a retired nurse with a friendly manner, is one of about 40 volunteers who deliver food for Meals on Wheels, which operates Monday through Friday out of the kitchen in the Church of Christ Uniting Fellowship Hall in Kingston.

Monday is her usual morning to devote an hour or so to making about 10 deliveries, all on the West Side.

“I desperately need drivers for Back Mountain and Nanticoke routes,” program coordinator Amy Morris said, noting that volunteer drivers are welcome to choose the area where they’d like to deliver.

Morris would welcome additional drivers for regular routes, as well as substitute drivers who would be willing to fill in for regular drivers when they go on vacation.

Although it’s difficult for her to leave her administrative duties, she’s been a substitute driver herself — and she knows how eagerly some of the recipients anticipate not just the food but the social aspects of a visit.

“In nice weather,” she said, “they’ll be waiting on the front porch to chat.”

It was raining on a recent Monday morning as Kopec drove from house to house, so it was no surprise that no one was waiting outside. But some residents were waiting right at the door, eager to welcome her.

“You can see it’s raining. I can feel it’s raining,” said 90-year-old James “Chip” Apolinaro, who suffers from pain in one of his two artificial hips that were installed 30 years ago.

He told Kopec about an upcoming medical appointment, and she shared his hope that it would lead to relief from his pain.

On a more cheerful topic, she admired a multi-generational photo in which Apolinaro was the oldest and his 2-year-old great-grandson, Oliver, was the youngest.

Apolinaro said he enjoys the Meals on Wheels, especially when the food happens to be Italian style.

At another house, where the Meals on Wheels recipient preferred not to be named in a newspaper story, the woman said she’s grateful that Meals on Wheels helps her remain in her home. “I have problems with my leg,” she said. “To even go shopping would be a chore.”

After she delivered the food, Kopec played with the woman’s two little white poodles, who used to accompany their owner to hospitals and assisted living residences.

The woman used to take her pets to cheer up patients as therapy dogs. Now it’s her turn to be helped by volunteers — as Kopec and other drivers use their own cars and receive no financial compensation.

Unlike Meals on Wheels programs in other parts of the country, Meals on Wheels of Wyoming Valley receives no government subsidies. Clients pay a $30 per week, which equals $6 per day. But the actual cost of the meals is $9 per day.

Charitable donations make up the difference, Morris said, noting the program could use more contributions from gernerous donors.

Meals on Wheels has been active in the Wyoming Valley, for more than 50 years. It helps people who are elderly, or disabled, or convalescing and unable to cook, allowing them to remain independent and stay in their own homes.

Anyone interested in volunteering for or making a donation to the program is welcome to contact coordinator Amy Morris at 570-288-1023.