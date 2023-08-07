Program helps high school students with disabilities gain work experience

The City of Pittston held the first-ever My Work graduation ceremony for four students with visual disabilities who worked for the City to gain different experiences in a work environment. The program is in conjunction with Bureau of the Blindness and Visual Services and Northeast Sight Services. Shown is graduate Anthony Basilio accepting his diploma and giving a speech. Amber Phillips, Bureau of the Blindess & Visual Services district manager is in the background.

Melvin Villanueava accepts his diploma from Amber Phillips, Bureau of the Blindess & Visual Services district manager, during the My Work graduation.

Sara Peperno, Northeast Sight Services president/CEO, left, offers flowers to Kris Ahearn, MY Work Program work site trainer for her efforts during the summer program.

Dawn Sokol, Bureau of the Blind and Visual Services, state-wide director from Erie, PA, addresses the audience during MY Work graduation at the Pittston Memorial Library on Friday, Aug. 4.

PITTSTON – MY Work, a collaboration between the City of Pittston, Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services, and Northeast Sight Services, held the first-ever graduation of four students with visual disabilities on Aug. 4.

The MY Work program connects high school students with disabilities to local municipalities working and gaining experiences throughout a summer program designed for them.

The graduation was held at the Richard Cosgrove Room of the Pittston Memorial Library Friday morning where the four students — Anthony Basilio, Kristina Ramos, Shelby Shuma, and Melvin Villanueva — received their diplomas as well as a gift bag from the City of Pittston.

Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston Main St. manager, served as host of the graduation with comments by Sara Peperno, Northeast Sight Services president/CEO, Amber Phillips, Bureau of the Blindness & Visual Services district manager, and Dawn Sokol, Bureau of the Blindness and Visual Services state-wide director, who traveled from Erie to take part in the graduation.

Kroptavich thanked the services involved as well as Kris Ahearn, MY Work Program work site trainer.

She also thanked the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce and Office of Vocational Rehab, as well as Northeast Sight Services.

A short slide show was presented displaying the students while working with City projects.

“I want to thank these for students for being with us for the last four weeks,” Sara Peperno said. “It’s been an amazing opportunity that started one year ago in the City of Scranton when met together and saw a really wonderful program there so we are really glad we were able to bring it to our community and to the City of Pittston.”

Peperno went on to thank Kris Ahearn for her work site supervision and presented her with flowers.

Amber Phillips also thanked Northeast Sight Services as well as the City of Pittston.

“When we were putting together this program, we really wanted not just an experience for the students, but a meaningful experience,” Phillips said. “We wanted them to be able to try different professional jobs. This has been such an amazing experience for me and everyone involved and I’m sad that it’s over.”

“This was fun and we had a lot of ups and downs and if I had to do it all over again, I would,” student Anthony Basilio said. “It was a fun time and this experience was helpful and I know what I want to do in the future and honestly I knew from the get-go, but this just solidified my goal as to what I want to do going forward.”

State-wide Bureau Director Dawn Sokol, Bureau of the Blindness and Visual Services, traveled from Erie, PA to attend graduation.

“I want to thank everyone for putting this together,” Sokol said. “Thank you to the students for showing up and doing the work. When we highlight these students, we really show people in the community what we could do.”