SALEM TWP. — A man from Norristown was arraigned Monday on vehicular homicide charges related to a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Sweet Valley man on Route 11 in December.

Lazaro B. Ruiz, 43, claimed he fell asleep while operating a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado northbound that crossed into oncoming traffic and through a grassy field before returning to the southbound lane striking a 2011 Buick on Dec. 19, according to court records.

A passenger in the Buick, Ronald Thomas Scherer Sr., 87, of Huntington Mills, died as a result of the crash, court records say.

Ruiz was arraigned by District Judge Matthew C. Christopher in Shickshinny on charges of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and two traffic citations. He was released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

Salem Township police in court records say Ruiz claimed he left his house in Norristown to work in Hazleton on Dec. 19. After lunch, Ruiz drove a crew of other workers to a job site in Salem Township where he fell asleep while traveling north on Route 11, court records say.

Police allege Ruiz’s truck crossed the southbound traffic lanes and drove approximately 100 feet through a grass field to the Susquehanna Steam Electric Plant where the truck reentered the southbound lane striking the Buick, operated by Debra L. Garren, of Shickshinny.

A state police reconstruction of the crash estimated Ruiz’s truck was traveling at 52mph when it struck the Buick that was traveling at 35 mph, court records say.

A dash camera inside the truck allegedly recorded Ruiz having trouble staying awake and closed his eyes numerous times while driving. The camera showed Ruiz opening his eyes while driving through the grass field, according to court records.