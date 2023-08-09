🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — More than 31 years after Mark Bunchalk was fatally shot inside a Hazleton Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant he managed as a 17-year-old, his family continues to ask “why?”

Todd Rae Tarselli, 49, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the deadly shooting during a robbery of the restaurant on Jan. 23, 1992. He was also sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for the robbery and five years for illegally possessing a weapon, a .22 caliber rifle.

Tarselli was granted a new sentencing hearing by the Pennsylvania Superior Court in a July 2021 ruling, based on a 2012 United States Supreme Court ruling which declared mandatory sentences of life without parole are unconstitutional for juvenile offenders.

The appellate court had concerns about Tarselli’s age at the time he killed Mark Bunchalk because he was born in South Korea, which calculates ages differently than in the United States. Tarselli was believed to be 17 when he killed Mark Bunchalk.

During a court proceeding Wednesday before President Judge Michael T. Vough, Mark Bunchalk’s mother, Carol Bunchalk, brother, Michael Bunchalk, and sister, Dr. Tara Bunchalk, asked Tarselli “why?”

They asked why Tarselli would plot to kill his friend by making a silencer and cut off the barrel of a .22 caliber rifle and shoot Mark Bunchalk multiple times.

“It doesn’t go away. I miss my son. My son doesn’t get a second chance. Why should he?,” Carol Bunchalk said during the emotional hearing.

When Mark Bunchalk did not return home, Carol Bunchalk went looking for him finding her son’s body inside the restaurant.

“I would like to know why (Tarselli) did it. My son was well-liked, he had many friends,” Carol Bunchalk said. “I love you Mark. Todd Tarselli has robbed me of so much, 31 years of my life.”

Carol Bunchalk tearfully said she often wonders what her son would be doing today if he was not killed.

“I don’t think this is a person who can’t be rehabilitated,” Michael Bunchalk said. “”I do believe letting you out, you will be a danger to somebody.”

After Tarselli’s attorney, William J. Watt III, called several criminal justice and prison reform advocates to testify, Tarselli spoke from the witness stand reading a statement.

“I can’t imagine he pain I caused you,” Tarselli began. “I want to say I’m sorry; It shames me I took Mark from you. It wasn’t justified. There is no excuse. Words seem so little in here. I’m sure you have had so many sleepless nights. No matter what I say or what I do, I can’t take that back. Wish I could. I can’t fix this.”

Tarselli said he often thinks about Mark Bunchalk and looks upon him as a “morale compass.”

Retired Hazleton City Police Chief Ed Harry, who was a police detective at the time of the killing, said the incident caused a wide-spread “fear” throughout the community and schools.

“Crimes of this nature did not occur in Hazleton at that time,” Harry said.

Assistant District Attorney James McMonagle is seeking Tarselli to be re-sentenced to life in prison with parole or 35 years.

McMonagle and Watt are scheduled to make closing arguments Thursday before Vough imposes a new sentence upon Tarselli.