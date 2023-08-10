🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — With the cost of insurance going up, the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority on Wednesday authorized its staff to look into allowing Verizon to erect a cell phone tower on the property.

“We’re doling out a lot of dollars here, maybe we should think about finding ways to bring some money in,” said Board Member Tom Woods.

Peter Fino of Assured Partners of Wilkes-Barre, reported that the insurance premiums for the arena are going up. Fino said the policy cost is $207,000, but could increase once the property is appraised.

Fino said the property is now valued at $89 million, but could go up, which would also increase the cost to injure it.

The board also approved $3 million in active assailant coverage at a cost of $16,000.

The cost of the upcoming appraisal is $4,000.

Carrie Grantauskas, assistant GM and Director of Finance, reported that Verizon has requested placing a cell phone tower on the arena property.

After discussion with the board, it was decided to get more information on the Verizon proposal and then have the board’s Land Development Committee make a recommendation.

“Verizon said there are a lot of ‘dead zones’ in the Wilkes-Barre area, so this would not only bring revenue to us, but it would improve cell service for the area,” Grantauskas said.

The vote to look into the proposal was unanimous, with Donna Cupinski, board Chair, and board members Tom Woods, Dino Galella, Frank Orloski Jr., John Pickering, Gene Rafalli, Pat Patte Jr., and Memo Lara voting in favor.

During his report, Will Beekman, General Manager for ASM Global, said the Tim McGraw concert that was announced on July 29, is all but sold out.

“Those tickets went really fast,” Beekman said. “We will be announcing our annual holiday concert event in the near future.”

The three-time Grammy Award winning superstar McGraw announced his highly anticipated headlining 2024 Standing Room Only Tour, including a stop at the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena on May 11, 2024.

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will join the Standing Room Only Tour on all dates as direct support.

All tickets — including VIP packages — for the tour went on sale on Aug. 4.

McGraw has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 46 worldwide No. 1 singles and 19 worldwide No. 1 albums. He’s won 3 Grammy Awards, 21 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards.

Beekman said since graduations were held, events at the arena have slowed. He said the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will start their 25th season on Oct. 13 in Charlotte.

The schedule includes a 72-game slate (36 home/36 road) that features games against all 14 Eastern Conference opponents.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will open its campaign on the road with back-to-back visits to BoJangles’ Coliseum to take on the Charlotte Checkers.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, the club will host its home opener against the Springfield Thunderbirds at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Other upcoming event at the arena are:

Aug. 11-13, Hot Tub & Swim Spa Expo.

Oct. 26, Blippi, the Wonderful World Tour.

Nov. 6, WWE Monday Night RAW.

Nov. 24-26, Jurassic World Live Tour.

Nov. 30, Old Dominion No Bad Vibes Tour.

Dec. 15, Billy Strings.

