Miah Molinaro competes in a push up contest while her fellow cadets cheer her on at Pennsylvania State Police Troop ‘P’ Camp Cadet at Camp Kresge in White Haven.

WHITE HAVEN — For first-year cadet Tait Stahovic, Pennsylvania State Police Troop “P” Camp Cadet is home to a camaraderie like no other.

“I didn’t know anybody coming here. Day 1, we started to get to know each other. By day 2, we formed a brotherhood. Now, every single one of us would carry each other to finish the run or help each other with push ups,” Stahovic said.

The week-long camp, which took place at Camp Kresge this week, hosted approximately 70 young adults aged 12-15 interested in learning more about law enforcement.

Campers (or cadets, as they were called during the camp) spent the week practicing self-discipline, perseverance, and teamwork — values Stahovic says he will implement into his daily life once he returns back home.

“One of the key takeaways I’ve had with my fellow cadets is the self-discipline you put on yourself and the honor that you have within yourself,” he said.

“It feels good waking up in the morning knowing you have to make sure your bed is made, making sure it’s all uniform — it’s almost like a little victory.”

A typical camp day began at 5:45 a.m. when cadets would wake, make their beds, and be prepared for physical training within 15 minutes of waking up.

Physical training, which most cadets credited as the most challenging part of the camp, consisted of runs, jumping jacks, push ups, and sit ups.

After physical training, cadets would eat breakfast followed by either presentations from local law enforcement units or team-building exercises.

Throughout the week, cadets participated in an array of these exercises, such as scaling walls with their platoons, balancing on platforms, navigating a rope course, and more.

Cadets did all of this while maintaining respect for leaders, fellow cadets, and themselves.

First-year cadet Sage Thompson said the biggest takeaway that he learned from the camp was a newfound attention to the physical neatness of his presentation.

“I learned how to really take control of myself and focus on key details in my presentation like how high my hat is on my head, if my shirt is tucked, or which way my feet are pointing in formation,” he said.

While Thompson found the camp to teach him to be more attentive to the details, cadet Miah Molinaro learned that, although attention to details is important, imperfection is inevitable and, frankly, just another incentive to be part of a team.

“I’ve learned that it’s okay to mess up — mistakes are always going to happen, but you learn there’s always a way to fix it,” Molinaro said.

“People help — you can find help. I’ve learned that everything works better together,” she added.

While most people might think the camp consists of harsh leaders yelling at cadets to endure long hours of grueling physical training, the cadets at Camp Cadet said this couldn’t be farther from the truth.

“Everybody thinks it’s just a disciplinary camp and this is where the bad kids go — that’s not true,” Stahovic said. “This is where people go when they want to learn more about PSP and law enforcement and military in general.”

Molinaro echoed her fellow cadet’s statements, noting the camp introduced her to a plethora of law enforcement aspects she never even knew existed.

“This isn’t a disciplinary camp at all,” she said.

“Everybody makes it out to be so uptight and that they’re all going to be in your face and it has to be perfect, but it’s really great for learning experiences.”

And for Camp Cadet Director Trooper Bill Evans, an environment of “fun mixed with discipline” is exactly what the camp sets out to achieve.

“One of the best parts of the week for us is knowing that they may not be too excited on Sunday when there’s a lot of yelling and push ups going on, but by the time they leave Friday, their mood has completely turned around and they don’t want to leave,” Evans said.

“That’s a sign to us that we did a good job,” he added.

Camp Cadet will host a graduation for the cadets today at 6 p.m. at Camp Kresge.