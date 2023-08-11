🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Alexis Eroh, President of Plymouth Alive, was busy Thursday morning making sure all the trash cans were in place for the 19th annual Kielbasa Festival.

Details like that are critical to the success of any event and when you are expecting thousands of people to attend the two-day event, proper disposal of trash is essential.

Eroh said the annual Kielbasa Festival is the marquee event for Plymouth Borough each summer. The festival starts today and runs through Saturday, and will feature 96 vendors, great food, great entertainment, a parade, a kielbasa contest and the wedding of Kielbasa Man and Wife.

“Plymouth Alive is ready to welcome kielbasa lovers to town,” Eroh said. “Our team has spent the day with the DPW, Police and Fire Departments setting up, placing vendors and rehearsing for our one-of-a-kind wedding. This Friday and Saturday will be a festival to remember.”

Eroh said the 96 vendors this year is up from 81 last year.

“That’s a testament to the popularity of this festival and the support of the community,” Eroh said.

Eroh went on to say that the Kielbasa Festival provides Plymouth the chance to show off its heritage, history and hospitality for two days each August.

“For many of the bars and businesses on Main Street, it is their busiest weekend of the year,” Eroh said. “Our fire departments, churches and community organizations take advantage of the crowds to promote their fundraisers.”

Eroh said the festival allows families to come out and enjoy Main Street, have some good food, listen to live music and spend some quality time together in August.

“For Plymouth Alive, the Kielbasa Festival is our opportunity to raise as much money as possible to support our community organizations for the entire year,” she said.

And support they have. Last year, Eroh said Plymouth Alive was able to make donations to the Plymouth Shawnee Indians football and cheerleading teams, the Plymouth Public Library, the Plymouth Historical Society, the Historic Shawnee Cemetery and all three borough fire departments.

“The festival is two short days in August, but has a lasting year-long effect for the Borough of Plymouth,” Eroh added.

Parade Grand Marshal

This year, the Kielbasa Festival Parade will be led by Grand Marshal Tom Jesso. The parade steps off at 11 a.m.

“Tom has been a valued member of the Plymouth Community for his entire life,” Eroh said. “He is an U.S. Air Force veteran and has dedicated the past 15 years to maintaining and caring for the Historic Shawnee Cemetery, spending hours caring for the grounds, restoring headstones and honoring the veterans who were laid to rest on its hallowed grounds.

“Tom Jesso is the ultimate example of ‘service above self,’ and we are grateful and honored to announce he is the 2023 Plymouth Kielbasa Festival Parade Grand Marshal.”

Jesso, 71, worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 28 years and he began caring for the Shawnee Cemetery in 2008, which he spearheaded becoming a non-profit organization — the Historic Shawnee Cemetery. Jesso created the Shawnee Cemetery Preservation Association, which has been caring for and maintaining the 13-plus acre site since 2008.

A wedding for the ages

There will be a wedding at this year’s Kielbasa Festival: Kielbasa Man is getting married.

“The families of Sophia Kishka and Stash ‘Smokey’ Kielbasa cordially invite you to attend their wedding ceremony — ‘linking’ them together forever.”

Mayor Frank Coughlin will perform the “double-ring” ceremony at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

SCHEDULE

The Sue Gryziec Memorial Band Shell

TODAY

1:30-3:30 John Stevens Polka Band

4:00-6:00 Shakey Ground

6:30-8:30 Taxmen – Beatles Tribute

9:00-11:00 $haken – Eddie Money Tribute

SATURDAY

11 a.m. Kielbasa Festival Parade

2 p.m. Kielbasa Tasting Competition with the Polka Bandski

1:30-3:30 Stanky and the Coalminers

4:00-6:00 Leighann & Company

6:30-8:30 Kris and the Trainwrecks

9:00-11:00 The Lance Thomas Band

Wyoming Valley West Kids Zone Lawn

TODAY

3 p.m. Justin Credible Balloon Art

4 p.m. The Magic of Bill Dickson

5-9 p.m. DJ Steve Rowels

SATURDAY

3-5 p.m. Justin Credible Balloon Art

5 p.m. The Magic of Bill Dickson

6-9 p.m. The NonStopMusic Duo

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.