🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wayne County was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on charges he disarmed a Wilkes-Barre Township police officer during a scuffle in 2022.

Joshua John David Clemens, 33, of Newfoundland, was a passenger inside a vehicle stopped by police for a traffic violation on Kidder Street on July 8, 2022.

Clemens was accused of using the name of his deceased brother to identify himself, according to court records.

When officers went to detain Clemens, he pulled away causing the officer to fall and sustained an injury, court records say.

Court records say Clemens initiated a struggle with officers and managed to gain control of an officer’s Taser.

Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Clemens to one-to-two years in state prison on charges of disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and false identification to authorities. Clemens pled guilty to the charges prior to being sentenced.