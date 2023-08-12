🔊 Listen to this

The National Weather Service on Saturday afternoon issued a tornado watch for 43 Pennsylvania counties, including Luzerne and Lackawanna, until 9 p.m. tonight.

NWS radar shows a line of storms moving across the state toward our area, with the possibility of severe thunderstorms.

According to the agency’s official forecast:

“Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.”

The agency adds: “Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information.”

You also can check out the forecast and more from our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU.