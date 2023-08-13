19th Annual Kielbasa Festival draws crowds to Plymouth for food, fun

Stash ‘Smokey’ Kielbasa tied the knot with Sophia Kishka in an unforgettable ceremony performed by Plymouth Mayor Frank Coughlin.

Patrick Konopelski, owner of Konopelski Meats of Sinking Springs, takes sausage from a water bath to make a sandwich at his stand on Main Street, Plymouth, during Saturday’s ceremony.

A patron of Tarnowski’s Kielbasa carries away two sandwiches on Saturday.

Don Miller of Honesdale sits at a table enjoying his 88th birthday with a kielbasa sandwich.

Patrick Konopelski, Ashley Bruno, and Robby Reichert of Konopelski’s Meats pose for a photo between cooking food and serving customers during the 19th Annual Plymouth Kielbasa Festival on Saturday.

Stash ‘Smokey’ Kielbasa is seen holding a sign that states ‘Ball and chain, almost hitched’ hours before his wedding to fellow kielbasa Sophia Kishka.

For the third year in a row, Tarnowski’s Kielbasa won both the fresh and smoked kielbasa categories in the Kielbasa Tasting Competition at the annual Plymouth Kielbasa Festival.

Susan Horchos passes out kielbasa to the judges of the Kielbasa Tasting Competition at the 19th Annual Plymouth Kielbasa Festival on Saturday.

PLYMOUTH — Long after the 19th Annual Plymouth Kielbasa Festival’s parade ended and Main Street returned to its usual festival hustle and bustle, Barbara Duddy crept along the outskirts of the parade route to pick up any forgotten candy left by parade watchers.

Despite the annual Kielbasa Festival happening right outside of her home, the Plymouth native hadn’t attended in years.

This year, however, she couldn’t help but join in on the action once again. And she couldn’t help but be glad she did.

“Everybody in the county comes together,” Duddy exclaimed about the festival before bursting into a rendition of The Beatles’ “Come Together.”

And it seemed as if Duddy was not alone in thinking the festival was a communal celebration.

“A festival like this builds community pride and community awareness, and it gives the community a chance to show off what they do, how they do it, and how much they love the place they live, and I don’t think we get a lot of chances in this area to celebrate who we are,” said Dan Van Why, this year’s officiant for the Kielbasa Tasting Competition.

Competition winners

The competition, which featured four fresh and seven smoked kielbasa entries from area restaurants, was judged by local officials, members of the media, and others.

Judges based the kielbasa on taste and texture, but not before chanting “Oompah sasaah, oompah sasaah, hit ‘em in the head with a big kielbasa.”

Securing the title of best of both categories for the third consecutive year in a row was Tarnowski’s Kielbasa of Nanticoke.

“We work really hard all year,” said John Vishnefski, owner of Tarnowski’s.

“We try to have a really consistent product. We do our thing, and it just speaks for itself,” he added.

Polish Connection and Glenn Lyon Bros. tied for second in the fresh kielbasa category. Polish Connection secured third place and Joe’s Smoke House placed second in the smoked kielbasa category of the contest.

A special ceremony

Just hours before his wedding, festival mascot Stash ‘Smokey’ Kielbasa was surprised with a bachelor party at the contest, featuring a special appearance from a pierogi dancer.

Later that evening, Mr. Kielbasa tied the knot with Sophia Kishka in an unforgettable ceremony performed by Mayor Coughlin.

Amidst all of this action, Main Street was abuzz with plenty more to see and do, including live music, food vendors, magic shows, balloon art, and more.

For Van Why, the festival offers more than just an excuse to enjoy local cuisine, music, and nice weather — it’s about doing so while in the company of other community members.

“There’s an Irish word called ‘craic’, and it’s about confluence of friends and family, food, music, and that feeling you get when all of those things are combined, and it happens at these festivals,” Van Why said.

“If we can find a time to celebrate that in one place together, then why not,” he added.