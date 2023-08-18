15,476 Project DJ quilts and counting

Every quilt made and donated by Project DY has one of these red hearts inserted into the pattern.

Bags packed with quilts are ready to be delivered to children through Project DJ.

Some of the members of Project DJ — Donating Joy — display a few of the 15,476 quilts that the group has made and donated to area children. First row, from left: Beth Wandel, Mary Wandel, Lisa Guerrero, Debbie Madrak, Mary Joan Meehan. Back row, from left: Tina Fulginiti, Christopher Kaplanski, Jean Kapral, Jennie Vesloski, Joanne Giovannini, Cathy Schweizer, Alysia Alaishuski, Kay Johnstone, Jan Davis, Jan Verini, Marianne Hanify, Fran Moriarty, Carol Hobbs.

Members of Project DJ got together this week at The Skillet at Harveys Lake to celebrate their 20th anniversary and to announce that they have now donated 15,476 quilts to area children to bring them comfort.

HARVEYS LAKE — On every quilt made by the members of Project DJ, you will find a red heart somewhere in the fabric pattern.

That’s because the quilts of Project DJ are made with love in the hearts of all the quilters for the children who receive the labors of that love.

The DJ stands for “Donating Joy,”which is what these quilters have been doing for 20 years now.

Project DJ was founded in 2003 by Mary Joan Meehan, Plains Township; Judy Gober, Luzerne; Debbie Madrak, Plymouth; Lisa Guerrero, Beaumont; Sharon Wolyniecz, Plains Township; Mary Wandel, Dallas; Beth Wandel, Tunkhannock; and Mary Oliver, Trucksville.

The other Project DJ quilters that attended the luncheon are: Alysia Alaishuski, Drums; Jan Davis, Glen Lyon; Judy Gober, Luzerne; Marianne Hanify, Dallas; Katie Kaplanski, Dallas; Christopher Kaplanski, Dallas; Tina Fulginiti, Hanover Township; Joanne Giovannini, Kingston; Fran Moriarty, Warrior Run; Marion Yoblonski, Shavertown; Kay Johnstone, Pittston; Jan Verini, Easton; Jean Kapral, Swoyersville; Jennie Vesloski, Wyoming; Carol Hobbs, Dallas; Cindy Cramer, Scranton; and Cathy Schweizer, Shavertown.

How it all began

In the summer of 2003, a group of quilters discussed a friend’s grandson, who had suffered from a serious illness. This young man — named DJ — received a quilt from a quilting group in Montgomery County.

DJ received great comfort from this quilt.

As a result of this act of kindness, Project DJ was started to bring comfort to local children in Luzerne County suffering from illness or trauma.

Project DJ is a group of community volunteers who meet on Monday mornings at the Trucksville United Methodist Church. Project DJ also meets in Tunkhannock once a month.

Project DJ began with 15 members in 2003 and currently has about 40 members who make and donate quilts to: Children’s Service Center, Sleep In Heavenly Peace bed project, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital children’s unit, Maternal & Family Health Services nurses dealing with newborn infants, CYC Day Care Center, Children & Youth — newborns & children who are going into foster care, Project MOM of Luzerne Intermediate Unit, Horsham Clinic, McGlynn Centers, Luzerne County Head Start, Kirby House Shelter of Salvation Army, Shriner’s Hospital, Wyoming Valley Children’s Association, Women with Children-Misericordia University, Aveanna Pediatric Day Health Care Center, CASA of Lackawanna County, Loftus-Vergari Foster Care and Adoption Agency, St.Luke’s Hospital Children’s Cancer Unit.

Each year, Project DJ distributes approximately 700 to 1000 quilts. In the first 10 years, the group gave out 6,682 quilts.

On May 16, 2016, the members of Project Donating Joy logged in their 10,000th quilt made by the group.

One of the members estimated that if the quilts were laid end to end, it would be about 8 miles long.

At the end of 2022, Project DJ’s cumulative total was just over 15,000 quilts.

As of August 2023, Project DJ has distributed 15,476 quilts.

Mary Joan Meehan, one of the founders, said Project DJ is a non-profit, tax exempt, non-denominational, volunteer group. She said monetary and material donations are received from members and from people in the community.

Meehan said the members of Project DJ participate in local craft fairs, selling items that they make as a way of generating funds to be able to purchase supplies.

“These help to defray costs, but due to growing needs, it is difficult to maintain financial stability,” Meehan said.

Meehan said “batting” is the greatest expense. Quilt batting is the layer of insulation between the quilt top and back. It’s called the middle layer of your “quilt sandwich” that adds warmth to the quilt and can make your quilting design’s puffy.

“We estimate needing $5,000 to purchase batting for a 12 month period,” Meehan said. “The current price (August 2023) is $175 per roll of batting. Each roll of batting makes approximately 36 quilts. Donations that we receive are greatly appreciated to help defray this cost.”

Meehan and Debbie Madrak, another founding member, said new members are welcome and no experience is needed.

Heartfelt notes

Meehan and Madrak and co-founder Judy Gober said Project DJ receives many heartfelt thank you notes describing how the quilts have touched the lives of many children and adults.

• “Project DJ is a long-time donor dedicated to the pediatric patients at the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. Their donations of handmade quilts to every child help make the hospital a cozier environment. Our young patients and their families love the fun colors & characters on the quilts and they get excited to take the quilts with them when it’s time to go home.”

• “The Horsham Clinic would like to express its sincere appreciation to all of the wonderful souls who work with Project DJ on creating the beautiful quilts that we distribute to children when they are first admitted to our inpatient Children’s Unit. As you can imagine, this can be a very scary, anxiety-producing time for our kids and being able to select one of your beautiful quilts not only brightens their mood at this time but gives them a great sense of comfort during their admission.”

• “The children here at The Salvation Army Kirby Health Center Family House love receiving their hand-stitched quilts. Many of them use them on their mats for nap time while in childcare, many are used for newborns coming home to us from the hospital, and many use these quilts for extra comfort on their beds here at the Kirby Family House.”

Jennie Vesloski, 93 of Wyoming, has been with Project DJ for seven years and she said she enjoys every minute of her time with the group.

“I really like being with this group,” she said. “They are all lovely ladies and they have made a lot of quilts that have been given to children to comfort them.”

Project DJ contacts:

Mary Joan Meehan, 570-430-0861

Trucksville United Methodist Church

Sharon Wolyniec, 570-822-1551

40 Knob Hill

Trucksville, PA 18708

Tunkhannock Area: Lynne 570-836-2530

