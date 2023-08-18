🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate declined three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.5% in July — the lowest rate on record going back to January 1976.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for July 2023.

The U.S. unemployment rate was also at 3.5%, down one-tenth of a percentage point from June.

Pennsylvania’s new historic low matches the national unemployment rate.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 0.8 percentage points below its July 2022 level of 4.3%, and the national rate was unchanged over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was down 9,000 over the month.

Resident employment rose by 6,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 15,000.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 14,400 over the month to a new record high of 6,149,000 in July. This was the seventh month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level.

Jobs increased from June in eight of the 11 industry super-sectors, with the largest gain in education & health services (+6,700), which rose to a record high level. Professional & business services also rose to a record high.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 143,100, with gains in all 11 super-sectors.

Education & health services (+45,200) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among super-sectors.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at — www.dli.pa.gov — or by following on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. July data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.